Powerball is the big story of the week with a jackpot that has reached $700 million for tonight’s drawing, but someone did win $10,000 from Mega Millions Tuesday night on a ticket sold in Connecticut.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday night were 21-30-35-45-66 and the Mega Ball was 21. The Mega Plier was X3.

The $10,00 winning ticket sold in Connecticut matches four numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The new estimated jackpot for Mega Millions is $64 million.

The Powerball drawing is tonight. The jackpot is $700 million and the cash value is $335.7 million.

This is the fifth largest Powerball jackpot and the eight largest U.S. lottery jackpot, according to Powerball.

Powerball Wins in Connecticut

If someone wins tonight’s Powerball jackpot, it will be the sixth this year and one of the prior five was in Connecticut. A $185.3 million jackpot was won on Feb. 14 in Cheshire.

There was a $1 million Powerball prize on Jan. 3 in Danbury.

There were five $2 million Powerball prizes with the Power Play option. They were from Jan. 19 in Milford, May 9 in Oakville, May 25 in Guilford, July 16 in Prospect and Aug. 24 in Bristol, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Odds of Winning Powerball

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are one in 24.9, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

How to Play Powerball

Tickets are $2. If you want Powerball, the ticket will cost an extra dollar.

On drawing nights -- Monday, Wednesday and Saturday -- you need to get your ticket by 10 p.m. and wagering reopens at 11:15 p.m. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m.

The winner will have the choice of choosing to receive the prize as a lump-sum payment or as an annuity.

With an annuity, the winner receives 30 payments over 29 years that add up to the value of the annuity. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment.