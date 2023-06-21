lottery

$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut

Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000.

The winning numbers were 6-37-39-45-46 and the Mega Ball was 21.

The $10,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

No information was available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night and the estimated jackpot for Friday night is up to $320 million, which would have a cash option of $167.7 million.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion. There was one winning ticket for that jackpot and it was sold in South Carolina for the drawing in October 2018.

