$100,000 Cash5 Jackpot Wins in CT for First Two Days of 2023

For the first two days of 2023, someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut has won the top prize of $100,000.

There was a $100,000 winner Monday, Jan. 2. The winning numbers were 1-2-18-23-29.

On Jan. 1. there was also a $100,000 Cash5 winner. The winning numbers were 2-14-20-25-31.

The lottery prize that is getting national attention, however, is Mega Millions.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and the estimated jackpot is $785 million, with a cash option of $395 million.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

Top Mega Millions Jackpot Wins

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 - one winning ticket in South Carolina

$1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 – one winning ticket in Illinois

$1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 – one winning ticket in Michigan

785 million (estimated) - TBD

$656 million, March 30, 2012 – three winning tickets: Illinois, Kansas and Maryland

$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 – two winning tickets: California and Georgia

$543 million, July 24, 2018 – one winning ticket in California

$536 million, July 8, 2016 – one winning ticket in Indiana

$533 million, March 30, 2018 - one winning ticket in New Jersey

$522 million, June 7, 2019 – one winning ticket in California