Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5.
The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33.
The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m.
Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.
