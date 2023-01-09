Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut won $100,000 Sunday. This was the third time this month someone in the state has won $100,000 on Cash5.

The winning Cash5 numbers Sunday were 3-10-11-30-33.

The Cash5 drawings happen nightly around 10:29 p.m.

Wagering closes at 10:20 p.m. and reopens at 10:46 p.m.

Learn more about Cash5 here.