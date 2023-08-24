CT Lottery

$100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 7-11-18-22-29.

What to know about claiming winning tickets

The last day to claim a winning lottery ticket in person at CT Lottery’s Rocky Hill office will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In-person claims at the new Wallingford headquarters are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.

Here’s how to claim your winning tickets during the closure:

Learn more about claiming prizes here.

Local

new haven 17 mins ago

New Haven's first tenants' union fights evictions from landlord facing dozens of housing charges

CT Lottery 3 hours ago

CT Lottery high-tier claim centers cannot process claims

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2023

  1. Jan. 1: 2-14-20-25-31 - one $100,000 winner
  2. Jan. 2: 1-2-18-23-29 - one $100,000 winner
  3. Jan. 8: 3-10-11-30-33 - one $100,000 winner
  4. Jan. 9: 8-15-20-32-34 - one $100,000 winner
  5. Jan. 22: 4-22-25-26-29 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Milford Smoke Junction on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.
  6. Feb. 3: 13-16-30-34-35 - one $100,000 winner
  7. Feb. 8: 1-6-8-24-34 - two $92,005 winners
  8. Feb. 21: 1-9-14-15-26 - one $100,000 winner
  9. Feb. 25: 3-7-15-32-35 - one $100,000 winner
  10. March 4: 2-3-13-23-34 - one $100,000 winner
  11. March 5: 5-13-24-28-35 - one $100,000 winner
  12. March 24: 5-8-16-17-29 - one $100,000 winner
  13. April 4: 6-7-11-17-31 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at the Express Mini Mart at 114 Main St. in East Hartford.
  14. April 13: 1-13-19-21-28 - one $100,000 winner.
  15. April 19: 10-26-28-29-33 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Ultra Food & Fuel on Meriden Road in Waterbury.
  16. April 22: 4-14-17-21-30 - one $100,000 winner
  17. April 30: 3-4-14-29-30 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 1739 Ellington Road in South Windsor.
  18. May 15: 4-6-8-14-15 – two $85,507 winners
  19. May 22: 15-16-24-30-31 - one $100,000 winner
  20. May 25: 3-10-22-28-31 - one $100,000 winner
  21. June 3: 5-23-28-29-30 - one $100,000 winner
  22. June 10: 3-20-26-34-35 – one $100,000 winner
  23. June 25: 8-18-26-29-33 – one $100,000 winner - Ticket was sold at Checkers Food store at 233 North Ave. in Bridgeport
  24.  July 9: 7-9-12-22-23 – one $100,000 winner -- Ticket was sold at City Gas at 453 South Main Street in New Britain
  25. July 19: 6-16-21-29-35 – one $100,000 winner
  26. July 27: 8-10-11-19-35 -- two tickets won $82,948
  27. Aug. 7: 3-15-18-25-30 – one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at EZ Mini Mart Food Store on Route 156 in Old Lyme
  28. Aug. 8: 3-15-18-25-30 – two $92,391 winners
  29. Aug 10: 3-12-20-22-29 – one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at the CITGO at 960 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Plantsville.
  30. Aug. 23: 7-11-18-22-29
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us