$100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 7-11-18-22-29.

What to know about claiming winning tickets

The last day to claim a winning lottery ticket in person at CT Lottery’s Rocky Hill office will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22.

In-person claims at the new Wallingford headquarters are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.

Here’s how to claim your winning tickets during the closure:

Prizes up to $599 may be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail.

Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail. However, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation said its high-tier claims centers are not able to process claims because of a technology issue.

Prizes $5,001 - $49,999 may be claimed by mail or may be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

Prizes $50,000 and above must be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.

Learn more about claiming prizes here.