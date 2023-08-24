$100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut Wednesday night.
The winning numbers were 7-11-18-22-29.
What to know about claiming winning tickets
The last day to claim a winning lottery ticket in person at CT Lottery’s Rocky Hill office will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 22.
In-person claims at the new Wallingford headquarters are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.
Here’s how to claim your winning tickets during the closure:
- Prizes up to $599 may be claimed in person at CT Lottery retailers or by mail.
- Prizes up to $5,000 may be claimed in person at High-Tier Claim Centers or by mail. However, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation said its high-tier claims centers are not able to process claims because of a technology issue.
- Prizes $5,001 - $49,999 may be claimed by mail or may be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.
- Prizes $50,000 and above must be held until the CT Lottery’s Wallingford Headquarters is open for in-person claims.
Learn more about claiming prizes here.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2023
- Jan. 1: 2-14-20-25-31 - one $100,000 winner
- Jan. 2: 1-2-18-23-29 - one $100,000 winner
- Jan. 8: 3-10-11-30-33 - one $100,000 winner
- Jan. 9: 8-15-20-32-34 - one $100,000 winner
- Jan. 22: 4-22-25-26-29 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Milford Smoke Junction on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.
- Feb. 3: 13-16-30-34-35 - one $100,000 winner
- Feb. 8: 1-6-8-24-34 - two $92,005 winners
- Feb. 21: 1-9-14-15-26 - one $100,000 winner
- Feb. 25: 3-7-15-32-35 - one $100,000 winner
- March 4: 2-3-13-23-34 - one $100,000 winner
- March 5: 5-13-24-28-35 - one $100,000 winner
- March 24: 5-8-16-17-29 - one $100,000 winner
- April 4: 6-7-11-17-31 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at the Express Mini Mart at 114 Main St. in East Hartford.
- April 13: 1-13-19-21-28 - one $100,000 winner.
- April 19: 10-26-28-29-33 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Ultra Food & Fuel on Meriden Road in Waterbury.
- April 22: 4-14-17-21-30 - one $100,000 winner
- April 30: 3-4-14-29-30 - one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 1739 Ellington Road in South Windsor.
- May 15: 4-6-8-14-15 – two $85,507 winners
- May 22: 15-16-24-30-31 - one $100,000 winner
- May 25: 3-10-22-28-31 - one $100,000 winner
- June 3: 5-23-28-29-30 - one $100,000 winner
- June 10: 3-20-26-34-35 – one $100,000 winner
- June 25: 8-18-26-29-33 – one $100,000 winner - Ticket was sold at Checkers Food store at 233 North Ave. in Bridgeport
- July 9: 7-9-12-22-23 – one $100,000 winner -- Ticket was sold at City Gas at 453 South Main Street in New Britain
- July 19: 6-16-21-29-35 – one $100,000 winner
- July 27: 8-10-11-19-35 -- two tickets won $82,948
- Aug. 7: 3-15-18-25-30 – one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at EZ Mini Mart Food Store on Route 156 in Old Lyme
- Aug. 8: 3-15-18-25-30 – two $92,391 winners
- Aug 10: 3-12-20-22-29 – one $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at the CITGO at 960 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Plantsville.
- Aug. 23: 7-11-18-22-29
