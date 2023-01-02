$100,000 Cash5 Winner in CT on New Year's Day

Someone who played Cash5 in Connecticut on New Year’s Day is starting the year as the winner of $100,000.

The winning numbers of the Jan. 1 drawing were 2-14-20-25–31 and the winning ticket matched all five.

Learn more about Cash5 here.

There is a Powerball drawing on Monday night and the estimated jackpot is $265 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And the jackpot for Mega Millions on Tuesday night is estimated at $785 million!