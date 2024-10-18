Ticket that won $100,000 Cash5 jackpot in April will expire Tuesday

Someone who won the Cash5 jackpot in Connecticut in April only has a few more days to claim the prize before it expires.

Someone who bought a ticket in East Hartford for the April 25 drawing won the $100,000 jackpot but has not collected the prize.

The winning numbers were 1-4-14-16-29 and the ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop and Convenience on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The ticket will expire on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

If you hold the winning ticket, go to a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters where the retailer or the lottery will validate your ticket through their terminal.

All draw game prizes expire and must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date of the drawing.

You can find the ticket date and time of purchase in the upper right hand corner of the ticket.