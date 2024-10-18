CT Lottery

Ticket that won $100,000 Cash5 jackpot in April will expire Tuesday

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

Someone who won the Cash5 jackpot in Connecticut in April only has a few more days to claim the prize before it expires.

Someone who bought a ticket in East Hartford for the April 25 drawing won the $100,000 jackpot but has not collected the prize.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The winning numbers were 1-4-14-16-29 and the ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop and Convenience on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The ticket will expire on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

If you hold the winning ticket, go to a CT Lottery retailer or lottery headquarters where the retailer or the lottery will validate your ticket through their terminal.

All draw game prizes expire and must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date of the drawing.

You can find the ticket date and time of purchase in the upper right hand corner of the ticket.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us