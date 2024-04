$100,000 Cash5 winning ticket sold in Bloomfield

There was a $100,000 Cash5 winner in Connecticut on Friday, March 29. The ticket was sold in Bloomfield.

The winning numbers were 1-3-8-12-27.

It was sold at the Cumberland Farms at 1302 Blue Hills and 6 Old Windsor Road, according to the CT Lottery website.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024 Jan. 15: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell. Jan. 20: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington. Jan. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor. Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield. Feb. 5, - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford. Feb. 6: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven. Feb. 10: 7-14-17-26-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at the Gulf at 872 East Main Street in Meriden. Feb. 26: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Henny Penny in Madison. March 3: 5-7-8-15-16. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich. March 8: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Track News & Variety at 30 Station Place in Stamford. March 19: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford. March 24: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at 695 Bridgeport Ave. in Milford. March 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Checkers Food Store at 73 Pratt St. in Meriden. March 29: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1302 Blue Hills and 6 Old Windsor Road in Bloomfield.

