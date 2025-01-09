There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 1-20-36-38-43 and the Powerball was 24. Powerplay was 2.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball and it also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

There was a $1 million Powerball winner in Ohio, but no one won the jackpot on Wednesday night and it is up to an estimated $263 million for the drawing on Saturday night.