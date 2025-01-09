Powerball

$100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 1-20-36-38-43 and the Powerball was 24. Powerplay was 2.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four of the white balls and the Powerball and it also had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There was a $1 million Powerball winner in Ohio, but no one won the jackpot on Wednesday night and it is up to an estimated $263 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us