$100,000 jackpot-winning Cash5 ticket sold in West Haven

One Cash5 ticket won $100,000 on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 6-10-13-19-23.

The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food Store at 377 Campbell Ave. in West Haven.

This was the 12th Cash5 jackpot win this year and the third jackpot-winning ticket that was sold in West Haven.

The winner has until Oct. 16 to redeem the ticket.

2025 Cash5 jackpot winners