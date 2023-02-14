Powerball

$100,000 Powerball Winner in Connecticut

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut has something extra to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.

One ticket sold here for Monday night’s drawing won $100,000.  

The winning numbers were 17-26-37-61-65 and the Powerball was 2. Powerplay was X2.

The Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. It is not clear where the ticket was sold.

This is the second $100,000 Powerball winner in the state this month. The other was on Feb. 6. There was also a $100,000 winner on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 4, there was a $2 million winner in the state.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is estimated at 57 million, which has a cash value of $30.1 million.  

