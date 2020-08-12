$100,000 Winning Cash5 Ticket Expires Tomorrow

A Cash5 ticket sold in Middlebury is worth $100,000, but the person who bought it will need to act quickly. It expires tomorrow.

The ticket was sold on Feb. 15 at Alltown Market on Middlebury Road in Middlebury, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The ticket was a five-number match. The winning Cash5 numbers were 7 - 14 - 22 - 25 - 27.

The lottery said the winning ticket will expire on Aug. 13 unless it is claimed by then.

The winner can call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill, CT 06067.