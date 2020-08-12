Middlebury

$100,000 Winning Cash5 Ticket Expires Tomorrow

The ticket was sold in Middlebury in February.

NBC 5 News

A Cash5 ticket sold in Middlebury is worth $100,000, but the person who bought it will need to act quickly. It expires tomorrow.  

The ticket was sold on Feb. 15 at Alltown Market on Middlebury Road in Middlebury, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The ticket was a five-number match. The winning Cash5 numbers were 7 - 14 - 22 - 25 - 27.

Local

Decision 2020 15 mins ago

Congressional Candidate in Tight Primary Race Despite Arrest

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities 32 mins ago

CSCU President Mark Ojakian to Retire at End of Year

The lottery said the winning ticket will expire on Aug. 13 unless it is claimed by then.

The winner can call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

This article tagged under:

Middleburyconnecticut lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us