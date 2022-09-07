$100,000 Winning CT Keno Ticket to Expire on Sept. 26

The deadline is quickly approaching for the winner of a $100,000 Keno game to cash in the ticket.

The ticket was from March 30 and it was sold at Cassellas Package Store at 270 Newington Ave. in New Britain. The deadline to cash it in is Sept. 26.

The winning numbers were 1-6-7-11-12-16-17-19-24-28-32-41-46-49-52-63-67-70-71-74, according to the CT lottery website.

The bonus multiplier was 2X.

Lottery Tickets Expirations

Draw tickets : Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date of the drawing.

: Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date of the drawing. Scratch tickets : Scratch game prizes expire and must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the announced "End of Game" date. Once a winning scratch game ticket expires, you can no longer claim it. Find the dates here.

: Scratch game prizes expire and must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the announced "End of Game" date. Once a winning scratch game ticket expires, you can no longer claim it. Find the dates here. Fast play tickets: Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 180 calendar days from the date the ticket was purchased. The ticket date and time of purchase is located in the upper right corner of every Fast Play ticket.

There are several unclaimed lottery tickets. You can check the CT Lottery website here to see what they are.