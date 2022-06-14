CT Lottery

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $100,000.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 18-20-26-53-69 and the Powerball was 5.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $258 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292,201,338.00, according to Powerball.

