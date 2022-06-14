$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing won $100,000.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 18-20-26-53-69 and the Powerball was 5.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $258 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292,201,338.00, according to Powerball.