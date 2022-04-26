$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in CT; Jackpot Up to $454 Million

No one won the massive Powerball jackpot Monday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $100,000.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 12-18-20-39-61 and the Powerball was 10.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It also had Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to an estimated $454 million. The cash value is $271.9 million, according to Powerball.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A total of 14,026 tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday's drawing won a prize, ranging from $4 up to the one $100,000 winner.

The last ticket to win the Powerball jackpot was the Feb. 14 drawing when a single ticket here in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

The winner of $185.3 million has not come forward, but people are still getting excited to find out. The winning ticket was sold at the One -Stop Convenience store in Cheshire.

That ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store in Cheshire.