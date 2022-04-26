Powerball

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in CT; Jackpot Up to $454 Million

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

No one won the massive Powerball jackpot Monday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $100,000.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 12-18-20-39-61 and the Powerball was 10.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It also had Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to an estimated $454 million. The cash value is $271.9 million, according to Powerball.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A total of 14,026 tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday's drawing won a prize, ranging from $4 up to the one $100,000 winner.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

climate change Apr 5

Which Path Will the World Take For Our Climate's Future?

mass shooting Apr 4

Jurors Will Decide on Death Penalty for Parkland Shooter

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Apr 4

Is Russia Just ‘Buying Time' With Peace Talks?

The last ticket to win the Powerball jackpot was the Feb. 14 drawing when a single ticket here in Connecticut won $185.3 million. 

The winner of $185.3 million has not come forward, but people are still getting excited to find out. The winning ticket was sold at the One -Stop Convenience store in Cheshire.

That ticket was sold at the One-Stop Convenience Store in Cheshire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us