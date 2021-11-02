Middletown

$100,000 Worth of Drugs Found During Shoplifting Investigation in Middletown: Police

Middletown police said they found more than $100,000 worth of illegal drugs while investigating a shoplifting complaint.  

Officers responded to the shoplifting complaint on East Main Street in Middletown Friday and arrested a suspect.

During the arrest, they found nearly $104,000 worth of fentanyl, MDMA/Molly, cocaine, ecstasy, Xanex, quetiapine, sertraline marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said the suspect also had an untraceable homemade handgun without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun.”

The suspect was charged with larceny in the sixth degree, four counts of interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, operation of a drug factory, possession of a legend drug, possession with intent to sell narcotics by non-drug dependent person, Illegal weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of large-capacity magazine and violation of protective order.

He was held on a $200,000 surety bond and arraigned Monday.

