103-year-old woman from Easton who flew with Amelia Earhart has died

By Angela Fortuna

Anne Fiyalka, an 103-year-old woman from Easton who is known for having flown in a plane with Amelia Earhart, has died.

First Selectman David Bindelglass said Fiyalka served the town in many ways for countless years.

When she was in high school, she had the chance to fly with Earhart. A few years ago, through the AARP's "Wish of a Lifetime," she was able to take flight again for a special trip to the New England Air Museum.

"She was a remarkable woman and will be greatly missed," Bindelglass said on Facebook.

In an interview with NBC Connecticut in 2022, Fiyalka described the day she got to fly with Earhart.

"We couldn't talk in the plane, but we couldn't anyway. It was noisy in that plane. And I'll never forget the feeling I had when the wheels left the Earth," Fiyalka said.

Fiyalka got the chance to sit in the New England Air Museum's "Lockheed 10a Electra" aircraft - the sister plane flown by Earhart when she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

During the pandemic, friends and family came out to celebrate her 100th birthday with a drive-thru parade.

