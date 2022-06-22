104-Year-Old Woman Gets Birthday Surprise From Danbury Firefighters

A Danbury woman got the surprise of a lifetime when firefighters showed up at her doorstep on her birthday.

Marion, who is 104 years old, wanted to see some firefighters on her special day. So, they paid her a visit.

The fire department said Marion walked outside to meet them without assistance and she talked about her friendship with famous people, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson.

Danbury Fire Department

Firefighters said she was excited to meet one of the department's female firefighters. She danced and had a great time.

"What an amazing lady, on her amazing birthday!!" they said on Facebook.