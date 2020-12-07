10th Department of Correction Inmate Dies of COVID-19

Another inmate in the Department of Correction system has died of complications related to COVID-19, department officials said Monday.

Officials said the 67-year-old man was transferred from the MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to the hospital on November 26. He died Sunday.

This is the 10th COVID-19-related inmate death reported since the pandemic began, according to data released by the department.

The man entered the system in January 2021 and was serving a 24-year sentence for larceny and other charges.

Department officials said they, like the rest of the state, are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. They have been conducting mass testing and intent to increase those efforts. Staff will be tested weekly and inmates will be tested biweekly.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday there were 101 inmates in the system experiencing symptoms, and more asymptomatic carriers.

