11 displaced after house fire in Hartford

Eleven people are displaced after a fire at a home in Hartford on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 70 Homestead Avenue around 8:12 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found fire coming from the second and third floor windows.

The fire was quickly knocked down and placed under control.

City of Hartford License and Inspection personnel and the fire marshal's office are assessing the damage.

According to fire officials, seven adults and four kids are now displaced.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

