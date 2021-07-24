Stratford

11 People Displaced, 2 Dogs Dead After Fire at Two-Family Home in Stratford

Five adults and six children are displaced and two dogs are dead after a fire at a two-family home in Stratford on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Columbus Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. Dispatchers said they received multiple 911 calls about it.

When crews arrived, they said they found the home heavily involved with fire and flames were showing from the first and second floors.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour and 15 minutes, firefighters said.

The house suffered heavy fire damage throughout the entire structure and is considered a total loss, according to investigators.

Authorities said two dogs died in the fire. Five adults and six children are displaced at this time and the Red Cross is assisting, firefighters added.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

