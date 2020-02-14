11 Restaurants to Consider This Valentine’s Day

Today is Valentine's Day and we're exploring the best restaurants to visit in Connecticut. Here are some of the best-known dining options with a romantic and intimate feel for your love-filled day.

1. @ The Barn Restaurant, 17 East Granby Road, Granby: This highly-recommended restaurant offers a four-course meal and a bottle of wine for $110 per couple. This prix fixe Valentine's Day meal is available Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16. The options this deal includes can be seen here.

2. The Essex, 30 Main Street, Centerbrook: Come out and enjoy a four-course prix fixe meal for $85 a person. Wine pairing can be added for an additional $35. The deal is available Thursday, Feb. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 15. The options this deal includes can be seen here.

3. Twisted Vine Restaurant, 285 Main Street, Derby: Executive Chef Kevin Harmon will cook up your favorite dishes this Valentine's Day. Seating starts at 5 p.m. and music will be offered in the lounge. Their special menu with pricing can be seen here.

4. Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern, 77 West Street, Simsbury: Visit this cozy basement tavern with a fireplace and upscale main dining room. The restaurant offers a prix fixe four-course meal for $75 per person. Their special menu can be seen here.

5. Soma Grille, 731 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury: This unique and quaint restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe meal for $54 per person. A list of their food options can be seen here.

6. Cava Restaurant, 1615 West Street, Southington: This restaurant features breath-taking, intricate decor that makes it quite distinctive. A $70 prix fixe three-course meal is being offered on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. For a list of prix fixe options, click here.

7. Bistro on Main, 867 Main Street, Manchester: If you are in the mood for french cuisine, Bistro on Main is the place to go. Their normal menu will be offered along with a Valentine's Day menu from Tuesday, Feb. 11 to Saturday, Feb. 15. Their specials can be seen here.

8. Union Kitchen, 43 Laselle Road, West Hartford: This casual, newly-opened restaurant features a variety of options. They are offering a special Valentine's Day menu from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16. The menu can be viewed here.

9. Le Petit Cafe, 225 Montowese Street, Branford: This french bistro is offering up a four-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day at $78.50 a person. This special will be available Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. For a full list of options, click here.

10. Union League Cafe, 1032 Chapel Street, New Haven: The elegant, 19th- century atmosphere is one to admire this Valentine's Day. They are offering a prix fixe menu for $82 a person, not including beverages, taxes or gratuities. For a list of options, visit their site here.

11. Arethusa al Tavolo — Voted among the top 100 most romantic restaurants in the country by Opentable, this restaurant in Bantam prides itself on a menu inspired by the fresh products from the Arethusa Farm. They're not limiting you to a fixed price menu on Valentine's Day, but you might have a hard time getting a table Friday - they've been booked for all but one seating for two for weeks. Lean more on their website.