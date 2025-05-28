Waterbury

11 students arrested in fight at Kennedy High School in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury school officials said 11 students have been arrested after a large fight at Kennedy High School on Wednesday.

The police department said they were notified of the fight, which happened around 11:55 a.m.

The school resource officer broke up the fight with the help of additional officers.

Authorities said nine boys and two girls were arrested on various charges including third-degree assault, breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

In a statement, Principal Robert Johnson said the incident resulted in suspensions, too.

"In response to the incident, students were asked to remain in their classrooms for an extended period while school staff, in coordination with the Waterbury Police Department, worked to identify all individuals involved and address the situation appropriately," Johnson said.

"These measures were taken to ensure the safety of all students and staff, and to maintain a secure and calm environment throughout the building," he continued.

Several students sustained minor injuries and were treated by the school nurse.

Police said no one was taken to the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

