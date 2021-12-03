traffic

11-Year-Old Has Died After Crash on I-84 in Vernon: Police

Contributed Photo

An 11-year-old has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on I-84 East near exit 67.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The 11-year-old Vernon girl, Jaidyn Bolduc, was sitting in the back seat when the crash happened and she was transported to Rockville General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital, according to state police.

The driver and the front-seat passenger in the vehicle were brought to Hartford Hospital.    

Local

first alert forecast 1 hour ago

Chilly and Sunny Today After Windy Night

Hamden 10 hours ago

Hamden High School Closed Today After Threat

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Rockville General Hospital and later released, state police said.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Trooper Hyatt at 860-896-8004.

This article tagged under:

trafficvernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us