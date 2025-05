An 11-year-old was hit by a vehicle in Waterbury on Wednesday morning and has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

They said the child was struck on Old Colony Drive around 7:50 a.m. and the injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.