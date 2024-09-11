Willington

State police arrest driver accused of going 110 miles per hour on I-84 in Willington

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going 110 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Willington while trying to get away from a state trooper.

State police said a trooper based out of Troop C in Tolland was conducting highway speed enforcement and saw a GMC SUV speeding on I-84 West, passing exit 73 in Union, around 3:18 p.m. on Tuesday.  

The trooper used a laser and found the driver was going 94 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.

When the trooper caught up and tried to stop the GMC, the driver sped up to 110 miles per hour, state police said.

The trooper stopped the chase and the GMC kept heading west on I-84, where several additional state troopers were positioned in the area of exit 69.

The troopers worked together, boxed the vehicle in and stopped the driver, according to state police.

The driver, a 31-year-old New York man, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Sept. 24.

