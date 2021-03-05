Tolland

12 Rabbits Dead, 1 Person Hospitalized After Fire in Tolland

Twelve rabbits are dead, one person was taken to the hospital and four people are displaced after a fire in Tolland Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Tolland Fire Chief John Littell said firefighters were called to Old Post Road Tolland around 7:30 a.m. and state police were at the scene, getting residents out of the house.

One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and singe burns.

State police said they are assisting the Tolland Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show police tape has been put up.

No additional information was immediately available.

