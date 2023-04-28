new haven

$12 Million Revitalization Planned for New Haven's Long Wharf

By Kyle Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s a new look coming to Long Wharf. It will be redesigned now that the city has been awarded $12.1 million in a state grant.

“This is our gem. This is the gem of the city where we’re in front of the water and so many people come here to enjoy it,” said Carmen Rodriguez, Ward 6 Alder covering Long Wharf.

Plans were revealed Friday for a new waterfront built around some existing landmarks. The war memorials will get new landscaping, and there will be new bike paths, an amphitheater and an open-air market.

“Bringing back some of that economic activity at that end at the pier with some pavilions, spaces for pop-up events,” said City Engineer Giovanni Zinn.

And the plans include a new food truck pavilion for the iconic stretch of vendors.

“It is a great idea because there is a lot of families that come by to eat with the kids,” said Eduardo Aguayo, who runs a food truck on Long Wharf.

Aguayo has been there for five years. He says he loves the location right off the highway, but he says there’s nothing much else to do.

“There’s nothing here right now, there’s nothing just to sit down and eat. But if there’s amenities, you know, I think it will be better,” Aguayo said.

Rodriguez got emotional describing what the revitalization will mean to her residents in the Hill neighborhood.

“Normally I’m not overwhelmed and not at a loss for words, but I have to tell you, our Hill residents appreciate what is being done here,” Rodriguez said.

She says the neighborhood can’t wait for a community space that’s clean and walkable. And a gather spot that pays tribute to William Lanson, a black engineer from the 1800s who constructed the final stretch of Long Wharf.

“It means we’re being seen we are being heard,” Rodriguez said. “And let’s honor those who are no longer here with us.”

This article tagged under:

new haven
