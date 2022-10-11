12-Year-Old Charged After Sending Threatening Video to Another Child in East Hampton: Police

East Hampton police have arrested a 12-year-old for allegedly making a threatening video and sending it to another minor.
The child made a video of himself holding what appeared to be a gun and saying "I'm going to get you pow, pow, pow," according to police. He then sent the video to another child, police said.
The gun turned out to be a BB gun made to look like a Glock model 19, police said.
The 12-year-old was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment.
