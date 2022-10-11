East Hampton

12-Year-Old Charged After Sending Threatening Video to Another Child in East Hampton: Police

By NBC Connecticut Staff

NBC 5 News

East Hampton police have arrested a 12-year-old for allegedly making a threatening video and sending it to another minor.

The child made a video of himself holding what appeared to be a gun and saying "I'm going to get you pow, pow, pow," according to police. He then sent the video to another child, police said.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun made to look like a Glock model 19, police said.

The 12-year-old was charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and first-degree harassment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

East Hampton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us