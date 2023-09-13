12-year-old seriously injured after crashing stolen SUV in Bridgeport: police

A 12-year-old was seriously injured after crashing a stolen car in Bridgeport Tuesday night, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole at Railroad Avenue and Hancock Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Arriving first responders found a 2016 Kia Soul that had heavily damaged the utility pole. The SUV was empty. The vehicle was reported stolen around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers contacted area hospitals to ask if any patients arrived with injuries from a crash and found a young person had arrived at Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. The 12-year-old was later transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Eroildo Quiles at 475-422-6141 or call the Bridgeport Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.