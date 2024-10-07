Driver was going 126 miles per hour on I-84 in Southington: police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going 126 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Southington.

A state trooper working a speed enforcement detail saw a black BMW speeding on I-84 West near exit 32 in Southington around 1:25 a.m. Sunday and clocked it going 126 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, state police said.

The trooper then turned on the lights and sirens and the driver pulled over.

The driver, a 29-year-old Woodbury man, and two passengers were in the vehicle.

When state police asked the driver how fast he was driving, he said he was going 80 miles per hour, state police said.

He also told the trooper that he didn’t have his license, and instead presented his U.S. passport.

And he told them that the BMW was a rental that he had just picked up from West Hartford and was on his way home, according to state police.

The man was arrested, transported to Troop H and charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and he is scheduled to be arraigned at New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 14.