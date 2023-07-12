13-year-old arrested after trying to rob store at knifepoint in Wallingford: police

A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a gas station while pointing a knife at an employee in Wallingford, police said.

The police department said they responded to an attempted armed robbery at Citgo on Quinnipiac Street Tuesday.

Officers said a teen wearing a red mask, black clothing and holding a knife demanded money from the cash register. The cashier told the boy "no," and he fled down Geneva Avenue, according to police.

Police said they saw the teen running frantically on Bull Avenue and they were able to ultimately arrest him.

The teen is facing first-degree robbery charges and is scheduled to appear in court next week. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.