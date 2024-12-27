13-year-old attempted to steal food delivery driver's vehicle with child inside in North Haven: police

A 13-year-old attempted to steal a food delivery driver's vehicle with a child inside on Universal Drive in North Haven Thursday evening, according to police.

The delivery driver parked outside Jersey Mike's around 6 p.m. and left the car running while going inside to get the delivery order, police said. The driver's 8-year-old child remained in the car.

The driver came out of Jersey Mike's and saw a young male in the car trying to drive off. The delivery driver ran to the vehicle and the suspect jumped out and ran away, but left the vehicle in motion, according to police.

The driver was dragged for a short distance before letting go. The car was stopped a few feet away by some good Samaritans.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Arriving officers found the 13-year-old suspect from Hamden nearby. They arrested him and were granted an order to detain. The teen was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering. He was then taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

The delivery driver sustained a minor injury.