13-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Colliding With Vehicle in Putnam

A 13-year-old bicyclist is seriously injured after colliding with a vehicle in Putnam on Tuesday night.

Police, EMS and firefighters were called to the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Van Den Noort Street around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling on Woodstock Avenue when it collided with a 13-year-old on a bicycle.

The teenager sustained significant injuries and was transported to Day Kimball Hospital, police said. He or she was later transferred to UMass Medical Center to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, authorities added.

The Conn. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assisting with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Bart Ramos at (860) 928-6565.

