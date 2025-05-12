Waterbury

13-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 13-year-old bicyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Waterbury on Monday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Bishop Street shortly before 4 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a bicycle.

Once on Bishop Street, police said they confirmed a bicycle and a vehicle had collided.

Investigators said the bicyclist, identified as a 13-year-old male suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene. It's unclear if they were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

