13-year-old girl released from hospital after being shot in New Haven: police

New Haven Police say a 13-year-old girl is out of the hospital after being shot over the weekend.

Detectives say she was riding in a stolen car that was chasing another car when gunfire broke out.

“It never stops ceases to be disheartening every single time,” said Manuel Camacho, vice president of Ice the Beef, an anti-gun violence organization.

New Haven police say the young teenager is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning.

“We are glad that she has been released from the hospital. But she has a long road. So we're going to do everything we can for her and her family with services and help them get through this,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Investigators tell us she was a passenger in a stolen car that was chasing another car near Howard Avenue and Park Street. That’s when gunshots rang out from one car, hitting the girl who was dropped off at the nearby Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

“We clearly know the hospital was not targeted. Nobody from the hospital was targeted. The young female that was shot, who's 13 years old, we don't believe she was the target of the shooting,” Jacobson said.

Police say they later found the two stolen cars ditched not far away in the area of Asylum Street and Sylvan Avenue. Detectives believe at least some of the other people involved were kids.

“It’s all in an effort to get them to realize there is so much more than what you thought,” Camacho said.

Ice the Beef hopes to prevent youth-related crimes by offering programming, which was already introduced in New Haven and is now rolling out in Waterbury, Bridgeport and Meriden.

“Slowly we try to off set and combat those habitual propensities that they have of being on the streets or hanging out with the wrong people,” Camacho said.

Police say they’re setting up a safety plan around Yale New Haven Hospital. The chief says there’s been violence in the area including the shooting of the teenage girl.

While it’s not related to the hospital, it is raising concerns. A spokesperson for the hospital says they are working with Yale and New Haven police to make areas around there and in the city safer.

Anyone who has any information about the case is asked to contact police.