A 13-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car in New London Tuesday.

Police said the car hit the child in a parking lot at 320 S. Frontage Road then crashed into the Harbor Freight building and a cement abutment. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call the New London Police Department.