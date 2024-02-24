130 people participate in Special Olympics Connecticut Penguin Plunge in Middletown

Over 100 people participated in the Special Olympics Connecticut Penguin Plunge in Middletown on Saturday.

For over 20 years, the event has been held at the Polish Falcons Nest and this year was no different.

In total, the organization said there were 130 Plungers and the event raised over $50,000.

There are more Penguin Plunges coming up across the state:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Saturday, March 3 - Shoreline Penguin Plunge at Eastern Point Beach in Groton

- Shoreline Penguin Plunge at Eastern Point Beach in Groton Saturday, March 23 - Brookfield Penguin Plunge at Brookfield Point Beach

- Brookfield Penguin Plunge at Brookfield Point Beach Saturday, March 30 - Tolland Penguin Plunge at Crandall Park

- Tolland Penguin Plunge at Crandall Park Saturday, April 6 - Fairfield Penguin Plunge at Jennings Beach

- Fairfield Penguin Plunge at Jennings Beach Saturday, April 13 - Monroe Plunge at the Park at Great Hollow Lake

There is also an option to do a virtual Penguin Plunge anytime and anywhere through April 30.

More information can be found here.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Connecticut.