14 Adults, Several Pets Displaced After Kitchen Fire at Norwich Home Extends

Over a dozen adults and several pets are displaced after a kitchen fire at a Norwich home extended to another home next door on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family home on School Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a kitchen fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a three story home with fire on the second and third floors in the front and the fire was extending around to both sides of the building. Fire crews said the fire had also extended to another home next door.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire at the home next door and quickly knocked down the fire at the original home. Firefighters continued checking for hotspots and the fire was put under control around 6 p.m., according to officials.

All of the residents in the original home were accounted for with help from Norwich police officers. The home next door was then searched and all residents there were also all accounted for.

Norwich Public Utilities was called in to secure the electrical and gas services to the building, investigators said.

At this time, three families from the original home and two families from the second home are now displaced. Several pets are also displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.