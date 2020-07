Fourteen people were arrested following over 30 fireworks-related complaints in New Britain on Thursday.

Police said they arrested 14 people and seized multiple illegal fireworks.

Officers say they are expecting an increased number of fireworks complaints throughout the 4th of July weekend.

Police said they will continue to address concerns as they are reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-826-3000 or utilize the department's anonymous tip line.