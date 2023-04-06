14 Charged After Investigation Into Counterfeit Oxycodone, Adderall Pills in New Haven Area

Fourteen people have been charged after a federal investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills disguised as legitimate prescription medication, as well as other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney.

The arrests come amid an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit oxycodone tablets containing fentanyl and counterfeit Adderall tablets containing methamphetamine, as well as the distribution of heroin and cocaine, in the New Haven area, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Federal officials said investigators seized more than two kilograms of fentanyl, including thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone tablets; approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine, including thousands of counterfeit Adderall pills; three kilograms of cocaine and other drugs; four pill-press machines; one industrial mixer; five firearms; and more than $200,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, the grand jury returned an indictment charging each defendant with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.

Federal officials have charged suspects from East Haven, New Haven, North Branford, West Haven and Florida.

Thirteen were arrested on a federal criminal complaint last week and one is currently in state custody, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.