Manchester

14 Displaced After Fire at Multifamily Home in Manchester

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire damaged a four-family home on West Street in Manchester early Friday morning. Officials said it is uninhabitable and 14 residents are displaced.

Manchester Fire Chief Daniel French said firefighters received a report just before 5 a.m. that a home was on fire and people might be trapped, but the residents had gotten out.

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital as a precaution. French said the civilian's injuries are not related to the fire and the firefighter was not physically hurt and it was likely exhaustion.

The Red Cross is working with 13 residents.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

French said the home will need an extensive overhaul and the cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us