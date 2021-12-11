14-Year-Old Accused of Crashing Vehicle Into Mixed-Use Building in Waterbury

Police have arrested a 14-year-old who is accused of crashing a vehicle into a mixed-use building in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Baldwin Street around 2:45 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle that collided into a building.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said the vehicle had struck a commercial building with a retail store on the first level and several apartments above it.

According to investigators, the driver was identified as a 14-year-old and fled the scene before police arrived. The teen was later found at St. Mary's Hospital where he or she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police added.

The teen was placed under arrest and is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in connection to the incident, officers said.

The Waterbury building inspector's office has coordinated the relocation of the people in the property until they can determine if it is safe for occupancy. No occupants reported any injuries.

Investigators said the accident caused extensive damage to the building.