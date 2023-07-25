14-year-old accused of stealing purse and fleeing in stolen car in Hamden

A 14-year-old has been taken into custody for allegedly stealing a woman's purse and fleeing the scene in a stolen car in Hamden.

The police department said they were called to Price Rite on Dixwell Avenue at about 8 p.m. on July 19 for a reported street robbery. Officers were told that a woman was walking towards the grocery store when a dark-colored vehicle came up from behind her.

She said the driver reached out of the car and grabbed her purse, which caused her to fall to the ground. The woman suffered a cut on her forehead during the robbery, according to police.

A short time later, police were notified that the suspect had used the woman's credit card at another store in town.

Officers were able to track down the suspect vehicle, which was stolen a few hours before the incident, according to police.

A passenger in the car was identified, and detectives ultimately arrested the accused teen. Police said he was issued a juvenile summons and was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and credit card theft.

The teen is expected to appear in court on July 31. The investigation remains ongoing.