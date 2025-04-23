Waterbury

14-year-old boy seriously injured in Waterbury hit-and-run: police

By Anyssa McCalla

14-year-old injured in a hit-and-run accident in Waterbury
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a motorcycle and sustained serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

Police said the teen was found in the area of Grove Street and Cooke Street.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The motorcyclist fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said Grove Street is closed from Cooke Street and Linden Street.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 203-346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us