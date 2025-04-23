14-year-old boy seriously injured in Waterbury hit-and-run: police

Waterbury police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a motorcycle and sustained serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

Police said the teen was found in the area of Grove Street and Cooke Street.

He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The motorcyclist fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

Police said Grove Street is closed from Cooke Street and Linden Street.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call 203-346-3975.