14- Year Old-Charged in Hamden Shots Fired Incident Last May

By Kelly Langevin

A 14- year- old from Meriden has been charged in connection with a shooting in Hamden last year.

Hamden Police responded to the area of Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue on May 5, 2021, after shots had been reported. 

Officers found two vehicles that were in a collision at the intersection. Police say one vehicle had been struck multiple times by gunfire while fleeing from a third vehicle that was chasing after them. 

According to police, the investigation revealed that the occupants driving the vehicle that was struck during the gunfire were specifically targeted. No one was hit during the shooting. 

Police say a gun was later recovered and seized.

The 14-year-old was charged Tuesday with three counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on January 19.

