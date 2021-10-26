Waterbury

14-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in the Head: Family

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

The family of a 14-year-old New Haven Public Schools student says the teen has died after being shot in the head, school officials said on Tuesday.

The teen was dropped off at the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with a gunshot wound to the back of his head around 4 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Waterbury police said they believe the teen was shot outside of their city. New Haven school officials said Tuesday night that he attended high school in their district. Teachers and students are planning a memorial event, according to the district.

The teen has not been publicly identified.

Local

vaccine mandate 59 mins ago

Lawmakers Are Exempt From Vaccine Mandate, But Their Employees Are Not

recreational cannabis 1 hour ago

Cannabis in CT: Attorney General Issues Warning About Products & Packaging

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us