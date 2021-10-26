14-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in the Head: Family

The family of a 14-year-old New Haven Public Schools student says the teen has died after being shot in the head, school officials said on Tuesday.

The teen was dropped off at the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with a gunshot wound to the back of his head around 4 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Waterbury police said they believe the teen was shot outside of their city. New Haven school officials said Tuesday night that he attended high school in their district. Teachers and students are planning a memorial event, according to the district.

The teen has not been publicly identified.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.