14-Year-Old Injured in Bloomfield Shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Bloomfield on Saturday.
Officers were called to Tyler Street after getting a complaint of a gunshot wound. Authorities said the initial caller stated it was an accidental discharge.
When police arrived to the home, they said they found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound on the front porch of the house.
The 14-year-old was transported to Connecticut Children's Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for what investigators said was a non-life threatening injury.
According to authorities, two additional underage males were found in the home during a protective sweep. Nobody else was home at the time, they added.
Police said the two underage males at the scene said a man wearing all black came into the home, shot the 14-year-old and left. No other information was provided.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomfield Police Department.