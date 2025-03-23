14-year-old injured in Bridgeport shooting

A teenager was shot in Bridgeport over the weekend.

Officers said there were two ShotSpotter activations along Union Avenue on Saturday around 5:10 p.m.

Shortly after, dispatchers learned a 14-year-old teen from Bridgeport had been taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The teen had reportedly been shot in the leg and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Investigators said the teenager was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. That vehicle was later found abandoned on Mill Hill Avenue.

According to city officials, evidence was found along Mill Hill Avenue and in the 700 block of Union Avenue.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Goncalves at (203) 581-5240 or the tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.