Groton

14-year-old injured in Mystic crash has died: police

NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old has died after a crash in Mystic early Monday morning that sent four teens to the hospital, according to police.

Groton police responded to Fishtown Road at 1:21 a.m. after receiving an iPhone Crash Detection call and found four teens with serious injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They said the vehicle the teens were in, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner, sustained significant damage. All four teens were extricated from the SUV and they were taken to the hospital.

Four people all under the age of 21 were in critical condition Monday after an early-morning crash on Fishtown Road in Mystic.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said they learned at 10:53 p.m. on Monday that a 14-year-old young man, Carson Wilson, of Groton, had died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The three other teens remain hospitalized.

“This terrible incident will undoubtedly have significant and lasting impact not only to Groton and Mystic, but it extends to surrounding communities through multiple connections. Our department extends its heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the families impacted by this horrible tragedy and we remain committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and exhaustive investigation into the circumstances that lead up to this crash,” Groton Police L. J. Fusaro said in a statement.   

Local

Suffield 9 mins ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 159 in Suffield

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Bicyclist injured in Bridgeport hit-and-run

Members of the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit assisted in this investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us